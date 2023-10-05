Philippine cyclist flunks doping test at Asian Games

HANGZHOU - A member of the Philippine cycling team was among those who failed a doping test at the 19th Asian Games.
Arianna Evangelista tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO), a performance-enhancing drug, as reported by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on Thursday.
Evangelist has been placed under provisional suspension by the ITA.
Fellow cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy of Uzbekistan was also found positive for a banned substance.
PhilCycling confirmed Evangelista's suspension, but vowed to extend the necessary support to the rider.
