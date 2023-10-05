Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Philippine cyclist flunks doping test at Asian Games

    Rider tests positive for EPO
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    ariana evangelista asian games
    PHOTO: Philcycling

    HANGZHOU - A member of the Philippine cycling team was among those who failed a doping test at the 19th Asian Games.

    Arianna Evangelista tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO), a performance-enhancing drug, as reported by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on Thursday.

    Evangelist has been placed under provisional suspension by the ITA.

      Fellow cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy of Uzbekistan was also found positive for a banned substance.

      PhilCycling confirmed Evangelista's suspension, but vowed to extend the necessary support to the rider.

