Asiad organizers' denial of PH lineup changes in golf dims Gilas hopes

HANGZHOU - The fate of the last-minute inclusion of Gilas Pilipinas players remain hanging in the balance after similar appeals made by the Philippines in fencing and golf were denied by organizers three days before the 19th Asian Games.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino said on Thursday the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) thumbed down the request to have golfer Chanelle Avaricio replace Princess Saperal.

The reigning Asia Pacific Cup champion, Superal became unavailable as she is scheduled to campaign in the Japan Tour's Step-Up circuit.

The denial left Lois Kaye Go and Rianne Malixi as the only players of the women's golf team that brought home a gold during the 2018 edition of the Asiad in Palembang, Indonesia.

"Golf and fencing were denied," said Tolentino without further elaborating.

Also being appealed are roster changes in football and gymnastics which HAGOC still has to decide.

As for the case of basketball, the POC chief said the appeal for the retention of Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, Terrence Romeo, and Mo Tautuaa remains up in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Sa (Sept) 23 pa naman dating nila," said Tolentino, hinting it may take a day or two before a decision will come out on whether Abueva and Co.will be allowed to play as last-minute replacements.

Gilas already tapped the services of Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino, and CJ Perez to take over the spots of the four players in case the team gets an unfavorable decision from HAGOC.

Still, Tolentino keeps his faith to the Gilas team that will be bannered by Justin Brownlee.

"Fight pa rin naman," said the POC chief, adding the trio of Brownlee, Ange Kouame, and June Mar Fajardo still gives Gilas a formidable frontcourt.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph