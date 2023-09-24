PH women’s 3x3 team likely to pull out as Asiad appeal hangs

HANGZHOU – The Philippine women’s 3x3 team is expected to pull out of the 19th Asian Games should a last-minute appeal to include two new players in its roster is denied by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

Coach Patrick Aquino is keeping his fingers crossed that Cielo Pagdulagan and Marga Villanueva will be cleared heading to the team’s opening game against Jordan on Monday at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court.

The two players are being tapped to take over the spot of regulars Camille Clarin and Angel Surada.

If the request is denied, the team will be left with only Camille Nolasco and Louna Ozar as players.

“Still waiting for the appeal,” said Aquino.

The Filipina cagebelles are bracketed in Pool C together with Jordan, Hong Kong, and Mongolia,

