PH Chef de Mission Richard Gomez misses Asian Games opener

HANGZHOU – A Team Philippines without a Chef de Mission?

The Filipino delegation to the 19th Asian Games found itself in an awkward situation as CDM Richard Gomez was not around during the opener of the quadrennial showcase Saturday night at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

See Esports expected to be one of the most watched events in Asiad

Gomez, who represents the fourth district of Leyte in House of Representatives, reportedly has to attend an important budget hearing in Congress, which prevented him from carrying out his duties as head of the Philippine contingent here which began arriving as early as last week.

Spin.ph is open to hear the side of the 57-year-old Gomez, who is also Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) vice president and head of the Philippine Fencing Association.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In his absence, deputy chef de missions Donaldo Caringal (volleyball), Karen Tanchanco-Caballero (sepak takraw), and Nikki Cheng (ice skating) are the ones taking care of the needs of the Filipino delegation which is comprised of 395 athletes.

Gomez also served as Team Philippine CDM during the 2018 Asiad in Palembang, Indonesia where the country bagged a total of four gold medals through Hidilyn Diaz (weightlifting), Margielyn Didal (skateboarding), Yuka Saso (individual golf), and the women's team golf of Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph