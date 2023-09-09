PBA reaches out to KBL, B.League for possible release of Abando and Co. to Gilas

WHILE Filipino players from Korean Basketball League and Japan B.League have been initially ruled out of the Philippine team to the 19th Asian Games, the PBA has made a move in hopes that those players can be released for the quadrennial meet.

A report by Korean basketball website Jumpball picked up by Naver revealed that Rhenz Abando will not play for Anyang JungkwanJang Red Boosters (formerly Anyang KGC) in the Flora Preseason Cup in Japan this weekend as Abando is still in the Philippines due to a possible Asian Games stint.

“This is because there is a possibility that it will be included in the final entry for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, which will open on the 23rd,” Jumpball said in its report.

The report also said that “the Philippine Basketball Association has sent an official letter to the head of the Association regarding Abando’s selection.”

“An official letter has arrived from the Philippine Basketball Association. Entry has not been confirmed yet. I understand that discussions are underway on whether to include players who play not only in Abandon but also in Japan,” said a team official of Anyang as quoted by Jumpball.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the veracity of the report, adding that the league has also reached out to the Japan B.League for a similar request even before the Fiba World Cup.

Coach Tim Cone is in need of players to fill the spots that was left by the overseas-based players, saying that their teams are not obligated to release them for the Asian Games as it is not part of the Fiba calendar.

With the overseas players possibly out, Cone is in search of other players from the PBA to see action for Gilas in the Asian Games.

The final 12 will be known once Gilas starts practice on Monday.

