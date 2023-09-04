PBA says no talks with SBP on sending Magnolia core to Asian Games

NO agreement nor arrangement have been reached between the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) regarding the country’s campaign in the 19th Asian Games, including a suggestion to send the core of the Magnolia team to Hangzhou, China.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the two basketball bodies haven’t sat down yet on the course of action to be taken by the country’s basketball federation in light of Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the ongoing FIBA World Cup.

The national team ended its campaign over the weekend with a 96-75 thrashing of China for a 24th-place finish in the classification phase that earned the country a slot in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Gilas finished its campaign with a 1-4 record.

Unfortunately, several of the Gilas players won’t be around for the Asiad, set Sept. 23 to Oct 8, as most of them will be heading overseas to play for their respective mother teams.

At least five, namely AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, Kiefer Ravena, and Rhenz Abando are bound for Japan (B.League) and Korea (Korean Basketball League), respectively, while Jordan Clarkson will also return to the US and start training camp with the Utah Jazz for the coming NBA season.

Worse, the national team won’t even have a coach following the decision of Chot Reyes to step aside at the end of the country’s campaign in the World Cup.

Marcial said he hasn’t heard yet from the SBP, but expects a possible sitdown with federation head Al S. Panlilio as soon as possible.

“Wala pa kaming pag-uusap pero malamang 'yan magpapatawag na yan ng meeting with (PBA board) chairman Ricky Vargas,” he said.

“Within the week yan malamang.”

At the same time, Marcial said he has not heard any mention of the Magnolia core players reinforcing Gilas to the Asiad.

“Wala pang usapan na ganyan. Again, hindi pa nagkakausap ang PBA at ang SBP,” he said.

The Hotshots are coming off an 11-game sweep of the PBA pre-season games that several basketball fans are suggesting for the team to lend their players to Gilas Pilipinas.

The same formula was adopted in the 2018 Jakarta Asiad when Rain or Shine stalwarts made up the core of the national team that had the 6-foot-5 Clarkson playing his first stint with Gilas as a naturalized player.

Marcial said the league is open to all suggestions the SBP will lay on the table, reiterating the PBA’s commitment for national cause.