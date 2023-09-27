Pasaol, Lina star as Gilas 3x3 team keeps clean slate

HANGZHOU – Gilas men’s 3x3 team kept the top spot in its group after registering a third straight win in the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday.

Gilas 3x3 vs Hong Kong Asian Games recap

John Ray Pasaol and Bismarck Lina teamed up in a 21-15 win over Hong Kong at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court as the young Filipino cagers improved their record to 3-0 and on top of Pool A.

A win over Mongolia on Friday would complete a sweep for Gilas and an outright berth in the knockout stage.

“Yun ang gusto namin, win as many games,” said coach Lester Del Rosario, who’s being assisted by fellow University of Santo Tomas alumni Patrick Fran.

“Prepared kami. Lalaban lang ulit. Huwag lang makampante, may chance kami.”

Pasaol and Lina each had seven points against Hong Kong, which held the Philippines to an even 4-4 contest early on before Gilas strung up four straight points to take the lead for good.

Gilas will take a needed rest on Thursday.

After the Philippines, running second in Group A is Chinese Taipei (2-1), Mongolia (1-1), Jordan (0-2) and Hong Kong (0-2).

The top team in each group will automatically earn a quarterfinal slot, while the next two teams will make it to the qualifications where the four other quarterfinalists will be determined.

The scores:

Philippines (21) – Pasaol 7, Lina 7, Sanchez 4, Sajonia 3.

Hong Kong (15) – Wong 5, Tsang 5, Lam 3, Cheung 2.

