Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 29
    Asian Games

    Niño Alcantara, Alex Eala end up with bronze after semis loss

    Tennis team ends up with two bronze medals
    by Luisa Morales
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE bid for a gold medal in the Asian Games ended for the Philippine tennis team as Alex Eala and Niño Alcantara took the bronze in the mixed doubles event, losing in the semifinals at the Hangzhou Olympic Tennis Centre on Friday.

    After taking down the top-seeds en route to the semis, Eala and Alcantara fell to Chinese Taipei pair En-shou Liang and Tsung-hao Huang, 5-7, 3-6.

    See Alex Eala falls short against home bet to settle for bronze in Asiad debut

    The Philippine duo fell short of forcing the tiebreak in the first set and went off to a slow start in the second.

    Chinese Taipei zoomed to a 5-2 lead and pushed the Philippines on its back.

    Alex Eala, Nino Alcantara

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The Philippine tennis teams thus finishes its campaign at the Asiad with two bronze medals. Eala bowed out at the semis stage in women’s singles.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again