Niño Alcantara, Alex Eala end up with bronze after semis loss

THE bid for a gold medal in the Asian Games ended for the Philippine tennis team as Alex Eala and Niño Alcantara took the bronze in the mixed doubles event, losing in the semifinals at the Hangzhou Olympic Tennis Centre on Friday.

After taking down the top-seeds en route to the semis, Eala and Alcantara fell to Chinese Taipei pair En-shou Liang and Tsung-hao Huang, 5-7, 3-6.

The Philippine duo fell short of forcing the tiebreak in the first set and went off to a slow start in the second.

Chinese Taipei zoomed to a 5-2 lead and pushed the Philippines on its back.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Philippine tennis teams thus finishes its campaign at the Asiad with two bronze medals. Eala bowed out at the semis stage in women’s singles.

