News you need to know: Gilas roster update ahead of Asiad and more

CJ Perez and Co. on standby

GILAS Pilipinas had to make roster additions a week before the start of the Asian Games basketball competition.

CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino and Kevin Alas were called up and put on standby as the Philippines seeks the approval from the Asian Games organizing committee for the participation of Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa and Jason Perkins.

Abueva and Co. were included in coach Tim Cone’s Gilas 12 and started training over a week ago, but their stint in Hangzhou remains uncertain.

Cone said the 16-man Gilas team is now practicing together. Also in the team are Marcio Lassiter, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana, Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.

Pogoy out, Lassiter in

MARCIO Lassiter was tapped to replace Roger Pogoy.

A member of the Philippine team in the Fiba Basketball World Cup, Pogoy had been showing up at Gilas practice for the Asian Games but has not been given medical clearance to play.

The Gilas gunner fell ill while in Cebu after the world championship.

"Roger had to withdraw from the national team for health reason," said coach Tim Cone.

Tenorio set to return

GILAS assistant coach LA Tenorio is also set to return to action.

Philippine team coach and Ginebra mentor Tim Cone said Tenorio’s latest tests were negative and the Gin Kings guard can start training in a few days.

Cone added he would have included Tenorio on the Asian Games roster is he was on the initial player pool.

“The only problem is LA is not on the list. We can’t include you in the national team. But I would have put him the Asian Games team if he is on the list because he knows our system more than anybody,” said Cone.

Onyeka Okongwu for Gilas?

ATLANTA Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu was among those considered for the Philippine team to the Asian Games.

It is uncertain whether he will be tapped by Gilas for future tournaments.

The sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was included in Gilas’ 60-man pool for the Asian Games, with a footnote indicating he is a candidate for naturalization.

Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame and Andray Blatche were also on the initial Philippine pool for the Hangzhou Asiad.

