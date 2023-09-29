Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 29
    Asian Games

    Nesthy Petecio bows to Olympic foe, makes early exit from Asian Games

    Taipei’s Lin Yu gets back at Nesthy Petecio
    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU — Olympian Nesthy Petecio bowed out early in the 19th Asian Games as she lost to Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the women's 57 kg class on Friday.

    The tall and lanky Lin kept Petecio from a distance with her jab and timely combinations to hack out a 4-1 decision before a huge partisan crowd at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

    See Cone wary of RHJ as Gilas, Jordan battle for outright quarters berth

    Nesthy Petecio

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The win had the Chinese Taipei bet clinching a berth in the quarterfinals and avenging her Round of 16 loss to Petecio in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    "Naunahan niya talaga ako," said Petecio without offering any excuses for the loss.

    Only the judge from Israel had the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist winning the three-round bout, as Lin got the nod of the four other judges from Algeria, France, Estonia, and Puerto Rico.

    "Nesthy couldn't find her range properly," admitted national boxing team head coach Don Abnett. "The girl (Lin) deserved the win."

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The loss also denied Petecio a chance of clinching an Olympic berth here since the quadrennial showcase also serves as a qualifier to the 2024 Paris Games.

      But she still has the World Championship to look forward in her bid to earn a return ticket to the Olympiad and win a gold medal.

      Petecio is the latest casualty out of the nine-man Philippine boxing team that is now down to its last three fighters.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Others who exited earlier were Aaron Bado, Mark Ashley Fajardo, Marjo Pianar, Aira Villegas, and Olympian Irish Magno.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again