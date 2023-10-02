Mission Paris: Olympics next for golden boy EJ Obiena

HANGZHOU – As EJ Obiena gets a needed break in the coming three months, the template for his campaign in the 2024 Paris Olympics begins.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Terry Capistrano said preparations for Obiena’s second bid in the Olympiad starts as soon as the holiday season is over.

“After Christmas, we can start thinking of Paris,” said Capistrano, who personally witnessed his star athlete made history Saturday night as Obiena gave Team Philippines its first gold in the 19th Asian Games behind a record-breaking performance in the men’s pole vault.

“Let him rest for now.”

That’s what exactly the Tondo-born pole vaulter has in mind after capping what had been a busy but prosperous season with a golden performance in the Asiad, highlighted by a new meet record of 5.90 meters.

Obiena and his father, former national team member Emerson Obiena, already left for Manila a day after his record feat.

“I’m resting. I don’t want to think about that guys,” he said when asked about his plans for the Paris Games.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The season has been nothing but a standout for Obiena, 27.

The University of Santo Tomas alum was the first Filipino athlete to qualify in the Olympics after a silver medal effort in the BAUHAUS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden when he cleared the Olympic standard of 5.82 meters.

He also won the gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, the World Athletics Championship in which Obiena bagged a breakthrough silver by equaling his personal best of 6.0 meters, and the Asian Athletics Championship where he retained the pole vault title.

Now add the Asiad title to his collection.

“I’m very happy that he pulled through. I can imagine the pressure on EJ because of all the expectations, but he pulled through,” said Capistrano. “It seemed like a routine for him, and it’s a good routine. Parang nagiging mindset na niya to win every tournament he joins.”

Obiena said it as worth the work.

“I think we were able to do what we need to do and bring back the gold for the country which is the most important thing,” he said. “No complaints about that. You know the pressure is privilege. Thank you. It’s a privilege to be able in this position where the whole country is literally expecting for.”

The Paris Olympics is definitely next.

