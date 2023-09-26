Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Margielyn Didal advances to finals of Asiad street skateboarding

    Didal stays in hunt for golden double
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Associated Press

    HANGZHOU - Margielyn Didal stayed on track to defending her women's street skateboarding title after clinching a berth in the finals of the 19th Asian Games.

    Didal tallied a best effort of 41.53 in the second heat to finish sixth from the Top 8 who advanced to the gold medal round.

    READ: Coming off ankle injury, Didal has eyes on the big prize

    The 24-year-old pride of Cebu ruled the same event in Palembang, Indonesia five years ago - one of four gold medals which the country won.

    The Chinese pair of Wenhui Zeng (69.15) and Chenxi Zui (66.36) went one-two during Tuesday's qualification at the Qantang Roller Sports Center in Zhejiang Province.

      Renzo Mark Feliciano duplicated Didal's feat as he also advanced in the men's street skateboarding.

      A silver medal winner in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Feliciano placed seventh with 52 73.

      Japanese Ginu Onodera (80.47) and Korean Jhoon Jeong (74.49) were the top two finishers in the men's side.

      The finals is set Wednesday.

