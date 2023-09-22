Espejo sticks to positives at end of PH spikers' Asiad return from long absence

HANGZHOU - It was an early exit for the Philippine men's volleyball team, but the experience of playing in the Asian Games again goes a long way for its program.

Marck Espejo on Asian Games lessons

Marck Espejo said despite failing to advance to the playoffs, the Filipinos still gave themselves a good account in their first Asiad foray since the 1974 edition in Tehran, Iran.

The Philippines lost to a young Japanese side via straight sets on Thursday, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23, to end its campaign in the quadrennial meet.

But Espejo remained proud of the way the team performed behind it's 1-2 record including a victory over Afghanistan the other night.

"Talo pero it's a good experience. Hopefully meron kaming natutunan dito," said Espejo, who finished with seven points.

"And super thankful na nabigyan kami ng chance to represent the country in the Asian Games. And I hope magtuluy-tuloy na ito sa mga susunod na taon."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 27-year-old former Ateneo stalwart lamented not being able to practice with the team for a longer period of time heading to the Asiad.

He actually came direct from Korea where he is playing, and just met the rest of the team here in China last week.

"Hindi ako satisfied sa performance ko," he admitted. "Nawala yung connection ko and familiarity with the team."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But he's proud with how the Filipinos performed especially for a team that has been out of the Asiad loop for almost half a century.

"Proud ako sa team na ito kasi nung nawala ako, kahit paano may nagbago sa kanilang performance," he said.

Too bad, the team will no longer be around in time for Saturday's opening ceremony as it is scheduled to fly back home to Manila on Friday, while Espejo is bound for South Korea anew.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph