Gilas, Asian Games medalists to be honored in Malacañang ceremony

TRIUMPHANT Filipino athletes who competed in the recently concluded 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China will be honored in an upcoming grand heroes’ welcome at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Manila.

Asian Games medalists to be honored in ceremony

The announcement was formally communicated by the Office of the President last Sunday to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann, with the ceremony highlighted by the presence of the President and graced by Games gold medalists EJ Obiena of Athletics, Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez of Jiu-jitsu, and the Gilas Pilipinas Men’s Basketball Team.

“We, at the PSC, express our sincerest gratitude to the President in recognizing the victorious stint of our athletes in this year’s Asian Games. His Excellency’s gesture, together with the proactive support of the national government, will go a long way in the continued success of Team Philippines in international competitions to come,” said Bachmann, who received the news, while supporting the last Filipino athlete compete in Hangzhou.

Also invited in the celebration are silver medalists’ Eumir Marcial of Boxing and Arnel Mandal of Wushu, together with bronze medalists’ Patrick King Perez of Taekwondo, Jones Inso, Gideon Padua and Clemente Tabugara Jr. of Wushu, Alex Eala and Francis Alcantara of Tennis, Patrick Coo of Cycling, Elreen Ando of Weightlifting, Kaila Napolis of Jiu-jitsu, Sakura Alforte of Karate, and the Men’s Sepak Takraw Team.

“Our four golds, two silvers, and 12 bronzes were enough for us to be on the 17th rank among 45 competing nations. We also overcame the 19th-overall finish on the last edition of the quadrennial meet held in Indonesia in 2018,” added Bachmann.

Other government agencies like the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Education (DepED), and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) are also being tapped to be part of the celebration.

Filipino athletes who captured medals in the Asian Games are entitled to receive cash incentives from the government under Republic Act No. 10699, also known as the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.’’

Meanwhile, Bachmann is scheduled to meet the media Tuesday at the RMSC at 10 a.m. to deliver a post-Asian Games report and to address matters that are of consequence to the national sports agency’s mandate and commitment to serve the country’s national athletes and ensure their well-being.

