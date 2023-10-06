Late Gilas call-up CJ Perez celebrates 'vacation to gold' journey

HANGZHOU - Who would have thought a Gilas Pilipinas team that was formed barely three weeks ago would end up winning the gold in the 19th Asian Games?

CJ Perez himself couldn't believe it.

"Naka-bakasyon na, nanalo pa," the three-time PBA scoring champion hollered repeatedly on their way to the dugout after Gilas dismantled Jordan, 70-60, in the gold medal match on Friday night.

Perez was among the five last-minute replacement in the team after the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) denied the additions of Calvin Abueva, Mo Tautuaa, Terrence Romeo, and Jason Perkins to the final 12-man roster.

Perez was on a vacation overseas when the call up came from Gilas team manager Alfrancis Chua for him to start practicing with the team a few days before its departure for the Asiad.

Perez, Kevin Alas, Arvin Tolentino, Chris Ross, and Marcio Lassiter were eventually given the go-signal to play.

Fast forward two weeks later, Perez and the rest of the Gilas team rewrote history by becoming the first national squad to win the Asiad gold in 61 years.

Perez finished with 2 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the rousing win.

Now he can really have a well-deserved vacation.

