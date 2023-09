HANGZHOU - Taekwondo jins Kirstie Alora and Samuel Morrison officially retired from the national team after losing their respective bouts in the 19th Asian Games.

Kirstie Alora, Samuel Morrison retirement

Alora went down against Anahita Tavakoli of Iran, 2-0, in the women's+67 kg class, while Morrison also suffered the same fate against Iranian Salimi, 2-0, in the men's+80 kg

