Katrina Guillou to miss Filipinas' crucial tiff against Myanmar

KATRINA Guillou will miss the Filipinas’ final group stage match against Myanmar as well as the rest of the 19th Asian Games due to club commitments.

Guillou has flown back to Sweden to rejoin her club team Pitea IF for the 2023 season following the second match of the Philippines in the Asian Games in China.

Even though the Sweden league season is ongoing, Guillou was still able to play for the Filipinas in the Asian Games despite the entire duration of the tournament not part of the Fifa women’s international calendar which only covers the dates September 18 to 26.

Guillou is one of the key players of the Filipinas front, and nearly scored for the team during their first match of the Fifa Women's World Cup against Switzerland, but the goal was ruled offside.

Fifa mandates clubs to release players for national team duties during the international window dates.

The Filipinas will play Myanmar on Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at the Wenzhou Sports Centre in an important match where a place in the quarterfinals could be at stake.

The top team in each of the five groups and the next best three second-placers will go to the quarterfinals.

