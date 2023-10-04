Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jordan beats Chinese Taipei to advance to Asian Games finals

    Jordan to face winner of Gilas-China pairing
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    rondae hollis jefferson jordan
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    JORDAN dispatched Chinese Taipei, 90-71, on Wednesday at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium to advance to the finals of the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball.

    Jordan vs Chinese Taipei Asian Games men's basketball semis recap

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 20 points had seven rebounds for Jordan to make it to the gold medal match where it will face either the Philippines or host China.

    Ahmad Al Dwairi added 19 points and 10 rebounds, while John Bohannon also had a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds for Jordan, which led by as many as 30 points.

    Lin Ting Chien finished with 12 points for Chinese Taipei, which will play the loser of the Philippines-China semifinals match-up for the bronze medal.

      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

