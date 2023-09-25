Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jones Inso wins bronze in wushu for Philippines' second Asiad medal

    Jones Inso atones for Agatha Wong exit
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PSC

    HANGZHOU - Jones Inso answered the call for wushu as he bagged a bronze medal in the men's taijiquan-taijijan event of the 19th Asian Games on Monday.

    The native of La Trinidad, Benguet achieved a podium finish by tallying 9.470 in the swordplay discipline and 9.746 points in the barehand taijiquan for a combined 19.216.

    The bronze finish somehow atoned for the early exit of top wushu prospet Agatha Wong in the same event for women on Sunday.

