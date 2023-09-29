Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Janine Pontejos nails seven triples as Gilas Women rip Hong Kong

    Gilas Women win by 36 points over Hong Kong
    by Luisa Morales
    3 hours ago
    janine pontejos gilas pilipinas women jones cup
    PHOTO: Gilas Pilipinas Women FB Page

    GILAS Pilipinas women made it two in a row at the 19th Asian Games, beating Hong Kong, 99-63, at the SX Olympic Gymnasium in China on Friday.

    Janine Pontejos and Afril Bernardino led the pack as the Filipinas shrugged off another slow start to pull off the big win and improve to 2-0 in the tournament.

    Pontejos, for the second game in a row, led all Gilas scorers with 23 points built off of seven triples. She also had three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

    Meanwhile, Bernardino stuffed the stat sheet with 20 markers, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a block. Khate Castillo added 17 markers.

    The Philippines trailed 19-20 at the end of the first period but slowly built a huge lead and finished with a 36-point win.

    Hiu Lui Tong had 15 points for Hong Kong.

    Patrick Aquino’s wards face an acid test on Sunday as they face Japan for their final game of the group stage.

    Gilas needs to finish among the top 8 teams across all groups to move on to the next round.

    PHOTO: Gilas Pilipinas Women FB Page

