Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 24
    Asian Games

    Petecio left to carry fight for women boxers as Magno, Villegas lose

    Petecio left to carry the fight for women’s boxing team as Magno, Villegas lose
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    irish magno asian games
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU – Olympian Irish Magno bowed out of the 19th Asian Games on Sunday night as Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan proved to be the superior fighter in their 54 kg fight at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

    The 20-year-old Uzbek, a former gold medalist in the World Youth Boxing Championship, dominated Magno from the get-go onwards on the way to a 5-0 shutout win and a place in the quarterfinal round.

    While the corner of Magno rued the lopsided scores given by the judges, the Filipina was apologetic for letting the country down.

    “Disappointed,” was the first word she said following the loss. “Pasensiya na po, hindi tayo pinalad.”

    The loss of Magno, who represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics last year, left Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio to carry the fight for the Philippine women’s team.

    Earlier, Aira Villegas also lost her 50 kg bout against Yesugen Oyuntsetseg, 3-1.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again