Petecio left to carry fight for women boxers as Magno, Villegas lose

HANGZHOU – Olympian Irish Magno bowed out of the 19th Asian Games on Sunday night as Nigina Uktamova of Uzbekistan proved to be the superior fighter in their 54 kg fight at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

The 20-year-old Uzbek, a former gold medalist in the World Youth Boxing Championship, dominated Magno from the get-go onwards on the way to a 5-0 shutout win and a place in the quarterfinal round.

While the corner of Magno rued the lopsided scores given by the judges, the Filipina was apologetic for letting the country down.

“Disappointed,” was the first word she said following the loss. “Pasensiya na po, hindi tayo pinalad.”

The loss of Magno, who represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics last year, left Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio to carry the fight for the Philippine women’s team.

Earlier, Aira Villegas also lost her 50 kg bout against Yesugen Oyuntsetseg, 3-1.

