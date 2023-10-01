Hidilyn Diaz faces tough task in bid for back-to-back Asiad gold medals

HANGZHOU – Two-time Olympian Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo tries to keep the only gold medal left from Team Philippines’ Asian Games campaign four years ago when she competes in the women’s 59 kg class of weightlifting on Monday.

Owner of the country’s first and only Olympic gold medal, Diaz, will also try to pump life into the Filipino weightlifter’s campaign in this 19th edition of the Asiad that has yet to yield a medal so far at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre gymnasium.

John Febuar Ceniza came close to achieving a podium finish on Sunday when he placed a strong fourth in the men’s 61 kg class, narrowly missing out on the bronze which went to North Korea’s Chungguk Kim.

The Filipino totaled 297 kilograms to Kim’s 298.

Ceniza had 134 in the snatch and 163 in the clean and jerk in the category which Fabin Li of China won behind a new Games record of 310 kg.

Diaz won a gold in the continental showpiece four years ago in Palembang, Indonesia, one of four golds the country took home from 2018.

But skateboarder Margielyn Didal and the women’s golf individual and team events had since relinquished their titles, leaving the country’s ‘Iron Lady’ as the only gold winner left standing from Palembang.

Even then, it’s going to be a different battle for the Filipina lifter, who will be moving up in weight at 59 kg. Diaz won the gold in the 55 kg weight class previously.

Also competing Monday is another Olympian in Elreen Ann Ando in the women’s 64 kg.

