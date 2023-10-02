Hidilyn Diaz ends up in fourth place in Asian Games

HANGZHOU - Hidilyn Diaz fell short of a podium finish in the 19th Asian Games after finishing fourth in the women's 59 kg of weightlifting on Monday.

The country's first and only Olympic gold medalist totalled 223 after lifting 97 kgs and 126 kgs in the snatch and clean and jerk, respectively.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Filipina lifter to medal in her new weight class topped by North Korea's Ilgyong Kim

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 20-year-old North Korean set a new Games record of 246 total, while doing the same in the clean and jerk (135 kgs), and then adding world record in snatch (111 kgs).

China's Shifang Luo did 107 in snatch and 133 in the clean and jerk for a 240 total in snatching the silver, while Hsing Chun Kuo of Chinese Taipei won the bronze with a 227 total (101 snatch and 126 in clean and jerk).

Despite failing to win a medal, much more a gold like she did in the 2018 Palembang Asiad, Diaz, the oldest out of the 11 entries at 32 years old, said she was happy with the way she performed considering she moved up in weight from 55 kg.

Besides, qualifying in the 2024 Paris Olympics is her main goal at the moment.

"At the end of the day, Paris Olympic 2024 ang main goal natin," said Diaz, who remained a sought-after figure among members of the international media.

Diaz tried to do 100 kgs in the snatch but failed to lift the weight.

The same thing happened in the clean and jerk where she attempted to lift 131 kgs, but likewise failed.

Notwithstanding coming short, Diaz said she’s slowly adopting to her new weight class.

“So far, so good ang training ko sa 59 (kgs). Nakita ninyo naman nag-try ako ng 100 at 131. It’s my first time to try it, at ganoon nap ala ako kalakas,” Diaz wondered.

