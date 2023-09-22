Abueva, Romeo, Perkins, Tautuaa will likely be picked by Cone if cleared

THERE is still no clarity as to the final line-up of Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

Coach Tim Cone said they continue to await for an official word on their appeal to include Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa in the lineup, or whether Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Arvin Tolentino, and CJ Perez would be allowed to come in as replacements.

The only certainty is that Marcio Lassiter will be approved as a replacement for Roger Pogoy, who was sidelined due to health issues.

Gilas Pilipinas has moved its departure for Hangzhou, China from Saturday to Sunday, more because the team wanted to practice one more time before leaving and not due to the uncertainty that still remains.

“Is there no hope for them? They’re breathing,” said Cone, referring to the status of Romeo, Abueva, Perkins, and Tautuaa. “That’s about all you can say. They’re breathing at this point. They are still alive.

"Not jumping around and being happy but they are still breathing. We are told they are still working on it and we’ll have a definitive time by the 24th. But by in large, we’ve got our 12 right now we are going to continue to practice with.”

Cone, though, admitted they will most likely go with Romeo, Abueva, Perkins, and Tautuaa if the four are cleared by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

With the exception of Abueva who had to attend to a family matter, Romeo, Perkins, and Tautuaa were present in the stands for the tune-up game.

“If those four came in suddenly, would we take them? That’s a decision that we’d have to make. I think it’s likely that we would because they actually were longer with us than the new guys. They balance out the line-up in terms of size,” said Cone.

Cone though credited the play of the four replacements – Arvin Tolentino, CJ Perez, Chris Ross, and Kevin Alas.

'CJ was awesome'

Tolentino and Perez combined for 17 points in the contest, most of which came in the second quarter.

“But I thought Arvin played well tonight, CJ was awesome. Guys stepped in, they didn’t seem that they need much time,” said Cone.

The Gilas interim coach is hoping for more clarity before they depart for Hangzhou.

"So we're gonna practice tomorrow, and then leave on Sunday. That is that was before. So maybe we'll have information. I don't know," said Cone.

