Gilas women bow to Korea as Asian Games campaign ends in quarterfinals

GILAS Pilipinas women’s campaign at the 19th Asian Games ended at the hands of Korea, as they fell in the quarterfinals, 71-93, at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium Monday night.
Gilas Pilipinas women vs Korea Asian Games recap
In their maiden campaign at the Asiad, a flat start doomed the Philippine cagebelles, letting Korea get ahead by double figures at the end of the opening quarter, 23-13.
South Korea steadily built its advantage over the Gilas women, leading by as many as 25 markers, while the Filipinas weren’t able to recover — only leading in the early goings when they started the game 5-0.
Four different Koreans finished in twin-digit scoring to tow themselves to victory. Jisu Park and Leeseul Kang had 15 points each.
Meanwhile, Jack Animam finished with a double-double for the Gilas women in a losing effort, tallying 15 points and 14 boards. She also had three assists, two steals, and a block.
Khate Castillo top-scored for the Nationals with 18 points with six threes.
Korea faces Japan in the semifinals. China and North Korea collide in the other semis matchup.
