    Gilas women bow to Korea as Asian Games campaign ends in quarterfinals

    Animam, Castillo the bright spots for Pinay cagebelles
    by Luisa Morales
    3 hours ago
    Khate Castillo Gilas Pilipinas women
    Khate Castillo was among the few bright spots for Gilas women.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas women’s campaign at the 19th Asian Games ended at the hands of Korea, as they fell in the quarterfinals, 71-93, at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium Monday night.

    Gilas Pilipinas women vs Korea Asian Games recap

    In their maiden campaign at the Asiad, a flat start doomed the Philippine cagebelles, letting Korea get ahead by double figures at the end of the opening quarter, 23-13.

    South Korea steadily built its advantage over the Gilas women, leading by as many as 25 markers, while the Filipinas weren’t able to recover — only leading in the early goings when they started the game 5-0.

    Four different Koreans finished in twin-digit scoring to tow themselves to victory. Jisu Park and Leeseul Kang had 15 points each.

    Meanwhile, Jack Animam finished with a double-double for the Gilas women in a losing effort, tallying 15 points and 14 boards. She also had three assists, two steals, and a block.

      Khate Castillo top-scored for the Nationals with 18 points with six threes.

      Korea faces Japan in the semifinals. China and North Korea collide in the other semis matchup.

