Gilas Women cruise to 24-point rout of Kazakhs for rousing Asiad debut

JANINE Pontejos led the cavalry as the Gilas Pilipinas women cruised to a victorious debut in the 19th Asian Games over Kazakhstan, 83-59, at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Kazakhstan Asian Games recap

Pontejos rained seven three pointers on the Kazakhs to finish with 21 points and tow the Philippines to the resounding win in Group B.

Veterans Khate Castillo and Afril Bernardino chipped in 15 and 11 markers, respectively, while Jack Animam provided nine points, 12 boards, one assist, two steals, and a block.

The Philippines pulled away in the second salvo after ending the opening period deadlocked at 17-all.

Gilas then outscored their foes, 23-9, in the second to blow the game wide open and push their lead to as big as 28 points.

Defense was paramount for Patrick Aquino’s side as they forced 23 turnovers off of 15 steals. Kazakhstan’s miscues turned into 27 markers for the Filipinas.

Gilas hopes to make it a 2-0 start when they face Hong Kong on Friday, September 29.

Japan lambasted Hong Kong in their opening game, 118-46.

