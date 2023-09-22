Gilas Pilipinas holds off LG Sakers in tune-up ahead of Asian Games

GILAS Pilipinas won its first and only tune-up game before leaving for the Asian Games, defeating Changwon LG Sakers, 86-81, on Friday at the Philsports Arena.

Justin Brownlee scored 19 points while also getting solid contributions from June Mar Fajardo and Calvin Oftana in a game that was opened free to the public.

Replacements CJ Perez and Arvin Tolentino also contributed during the third quarter when Gilas wrapped up the win a day before departing for Hangzhou for the Asiad.

Brownlee scored on a drive with 1:34 left in the fourth to increase Gilas’ lead to 86-80, dousing cold water on a comeback bid by the LG Sakers.

Fajardo scored 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. His short stab with 1:53 left in the second gave Gilas a 45-32 lead, the largest of the contest.

Oftana added 13 points and 11 rebounds, with most of his points helping restart Gilas' offense after being limited to only two points in the first five minutes of the third.

A three by Oftana, one of Gilas’ seven in the game, allowed the Nationals to regain the lead for good, 54-53.

Tolentino and Oftana, called up after the eligibility of Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Mo Tautuaa, and Jason Perkins were put in doubt, combined for 17 points.

Former NBA player Dante Cunningham had 18 points for LG Sakers, who shot 12-of-33 from three-point land in the contest.

The scores:

Philippines 86 – Brownlee 19, Fajardo 16, Oftana 13, Thompson 11, Tolentino 9, Perez 8, Kouame 6, Alas 2, Aguilar 2, Ross 0, Newsome 0, Lassiter 0.

Changwon LG Sakers 81 – Cunnigham 18, Marei 13, Dong 11, Jae 9, Won 8, Gwan 7, Jun 6, Hee 6, Aeung 3, Gutang 0, In 0.

Quarters: 20-19; 47-39; 68-67; 86-81.

