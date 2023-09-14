Gilas Pilipinas opens tune-up game vs LG Sakers to the public

GILAS Pilipinas will continue to open its doors to fans, this time, when it holds a tune-up game before leaving for China for the 19th Asian Games.

The Philippine men’s national basketball team will go up against Korean side Changwon LG Sakers on September 22, 7 p.m. at the Philsports Arena where the public will be allowed to watch.

Gilas coach Tim Cone made the announcement in front of fans who came to watch the joint practice of both the men’s and women’s national teams on Thursday. Admission was free in the Pasig City venue.

“We hope that we can fill the stadium up,” said Cone after Thursday’s joint practice. “We’d like to see it get filled up.”

Changwon has been a regular Manila visitor when it prepares for the KBL season. The LG Sakers finished second in the 2022-23 regular season before bowing to the SK Knights in the semifinals.

The joint practice for the two teams bound for the Asian Games was opened to the public in the hope of rallying the fans behind the nationals.

Cone was happy with the turnout even though the arena wasn’t packed on a weekday.

“I know people today had a lot of work and couldn’t get over here. I know its practice lang and fun. We didn’t expect a lot of people to show up today. We are happy with who did, very happy," said the two-time PBA grand slam winner.

"We are not selling tickets. We hope we have a full stadium on the 22nd.”

The game against the LG Sakers will be the second and final tune-up game of Gilas Pilipinas before leaving for Hangzhou where they will open their Asiad campaign on September 26 against Bahrain.

Gilas will be playing its first tune-up game at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where it will be practicing behind closed doors.

“I think we are also going to play one PBA team in Inspire. I think it’s Meralco but I’m not sure yet. I’m not sure if it’s confirmed yet. But we are going to play one PBA team at Inspire,” said Cone.

Cone isn’t too worried with only having to play two tune-up games for the Asian Games.

“We really don’t have much time to play a lot of friendly games. To me, the practices are more important than the friendlies or the practice games because we learn more in the practices than the games,” said Cone.

