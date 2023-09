HANGZHOU - The Philippine men's 3x3 team went down to its first loss in the 19th Asian Games on Friday.

And it was a setback that really hurt.

It's 21-12 loss to powerhouse Mongolia denied the Filipinos an outright quarterfinals berth, leaving them with the daunting task of having to win their two games in the quarterfinals qualifications to advance to the KO stage.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph