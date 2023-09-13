Gilas men's and women's teams to share court in joint open practice

GILAS Pilipinas men's and women's teams will share the court in a rare joint practice at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Thursday.

In a Twitter/X post on Tuesday evening, Gilas men's head coach Tim Cone said the the general public is 'free to come and observe' during the practice.

"Gilas Men's Team will have a joint practice with Gilas Women's Team at Philsports on Thursday, Sept 14. We will share the court and have interactions between both teams," Cone said.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"The public is free to come and observe. The gates will open at 4 pm. NO tickets necessary."

In the Gilas squad for the 2023 Asian Games are Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame, Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, RR Pogoy, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa.

The joint training will take place nine days before the 19th Asiad formally opens in Hangzhou, China.

