Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Sep 13
    Asian Games

    Gilas men's and women's teams to share court in joint open practice

    Gilas teams' joint practice free and open to the public
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    Gilas joint practice
    Gilas men's and women's teams will share the court in a joint practice session open to the public.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero, Jerome Ascano, Tim Cone (@manilacone) | X

    GILAS Pilipinas men's and women's teams will share the court in a rare joint practice at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Thursday.

    In a Twitter/X post on Tuesday evening, Gilas men's head coach Tim Cone said the the general public is 'free to come and observe' during the practice.

    READ: Meet the 12 Gilas men who will vie for gold at Asian Games

    "Gilas Men's Team will have a joint practice with Gilas Women's Team at Philsports on Thursday, Sept 14. We will share the court and have interactions between both teams," Cone said.

    Gilas Pilipinas practice Tim Cone

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "The public is free to come and observe. The gates will open at 4 pm. NO tickets necessary."

    In the Gilas squad for the 2023 Asian Games are Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame, Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, RR Pogoy, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa.

    The joint training will take place nine days before the 19th Asiad formally opens in Hangzhou, China.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Gilas men's and women's teams will share the court in a joint practice session open to the public.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero, Jerome Ascano, Tim Cone (@manilacone) | X

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again