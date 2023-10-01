Gilas, seven others look to join Iran, China, Japan, Jordan in quarters

REIGNING champion Iran, China, and Japan joined Jordan in the knockout quarterfinals of the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball tournament, while eight more teams including Gilas Pilipinas fight for the remaining four spots.

Iran took first place in Group A after their 86-60 win over Kazakhstan on Saturday, while China routed Hong Kong, 95-50, to claim the outright quarterfinal spot in Group B.

Japan edged South Korea, 83-77, in a battle of East Asia teams to complete a sweep of Group D on Saturday while Jordan defeated the Philippines, 87-62,to claim direct passage to the quarterfinals from Group C.

Aside from Gilas Pilipinas and Qatar, traditional Asian power Korea is also taking part in do-or-die ‘play-in’ games on Monday.

Korea, second placer in Group D, takes on Bahrain, the third ranked team in Group C, with the winner going up against China.

Chinese Taipei goes up against Kazakhstan for the right to face Japan in the quarterfinal round. The Taiwanese finished second in Group B, while the Kazakhs ended up in third in Group A.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Saudi Arabia, No. 2 in Group A, and Hong Kong, No. 3 in Group B, are also in search of a spot in the quarterfinals when they meet each other for that berth.

Qatar booked a tussle against the Philippines in the qualifier for a quarterfinal spot after beating Indonesia, 74-67.

Chinese Taipei won a close one over Mongolia, 78-75, to stay alive in its knockout stage bid.

