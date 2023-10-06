Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Oct 6
    Asian Games

    Gilas tied with Jordan at halftime after losing 13-point lead

    Gilas barely hangs on in the face of a RHJ-led Jordan comeback
    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    justin brownlee gilas vs jordan
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU - Jordan caught fire in the second quarter to hold Gilas Pilipinas to a 31-31 standoff at halftime of the 19th Asian Games men's basketball final on Friday night.

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson unloaded eight points in a 16-3 run that knotted the count heading to the break.

    justin brownlee gilas vs jordan

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Held to three points in the first quarter on 1-o-f-9 shooting, the former NBA player came alive in the second period and finished with 11 points.

    Until that game-changing run, Gilas enjoyed a 28-15 lead, which it could have increased had Japeth Aguilar not missed on a dunk attempt.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Gilas was even fortunate enough as John Bohannon's basket failed to beat the halftime basket. It was ruled not counted after a video review.

      Justin Brownlee led Gilas with 13 points on 2-of- 3 shooting from beyond the arc.

      Still, the deadlock is way better than the halftime score of the two teams' group-stage game, which saw Jordan lead, 42-29, on the way to an 87-62 victory.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again