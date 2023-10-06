Gilas tied with Jordan at halftime after losing 13-point lead

HANGZHOU - Jordan caught fire in the second quarter to hold Gilas Pilipinas to a 31-31 standoff at halftime of the 19th Asian Games men's basketball final on Friday night.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson unloaded eight points in a 16-3 run that knotted the count heading to the break.

Held to three points in the first quarter on 1-o-f-9 shooting, the former NBA player came alive in the second period and finished with 11 points.

Until that game-changing run, Gilas enjoyed a 28-15 lead, which it could have increased had Japeth Aguilar not missed on a dunk attempt.

Gilas was even fortunate enough as John Bohannon's basket failed to beat the halftime basket. It was ruled not counted after a video review.

Justin Brownlee led Gilas with 13 points on 2-of- 3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Still, the deadlock is way better than the halftime score of the two teams' group-stage game, which saw Jordan lead, 42-29, on the way to an 87-62 victory.

