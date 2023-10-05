Cone says PH loss to China in 1998 Asiad 'the only game [where] I've cried'

HANGZHOU – Payback finally came for Tim Cone after 25 years.

The Gilas Pilipinas coach had his revenge against China Wednesday night after the Filipinos came roaring back for a thrilling 77-76 win over the host and earn a berth in the in the gold medal round of the 19th Asian Games.

It was a dramatic, win for the ages that somehow soothed the pain Cone had to endure all these years after losing to a different Chinese team in the semis of the 1998 Asiad, 82-73, when he was at the helm of the Philippine Centennial Team.

This one certainly ranks up there in Cone’s best moment in his coaching career.

“It’s special. Twenty five years ago, China beat me,” said the 65-year-old mentor.

“And I tell you to this day, that’s the only game I’ve ever cried. So to come back here and get this victory now has come full circle. It’s an emotional time for us, and I think for everybody.”

The ghost of the past has finally been slain.

