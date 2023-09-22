Filipinas ride two late goals to beat HK in Asian Games debut

THE Philippines scored two late goals to salvage a 3-1 win over Hong Kong on Friday at the start of the 19th Asian Games women’s football competition at the Wenzhou Sports Centre in China.

Quinley Quezada and Katrina Guillou made the go-ahead goals in the 89th and 91st minute as the Filipinas, competing in their first tournament since the Fifa Women’s World Cup, earned the full three points after a match that looked headed for a draw.

Sarina Bolden slotted a penalty kick to give the Filipinas the lead in the 8th minute following a handball inside the box, but Cheung Wai Ki equalized in the 38th.

