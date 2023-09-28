Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Sep 28
    Asian Games

    Filipinas beat Myanmar, reach knockout stage in Asiad debut

    Filipinas mark another milestone
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Sarina Bolden Filipinas vs Malaysia SEA Games
    PHOTO: PFF/PWNT photo

    SARA Eggesvik and Sarina Bolden produced the goals as the Philippines booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the 19th Asian Games women’s football tournament with a 3-0 win over Myanmar on Thursday night at the Wenzhou Sports Center.

    Eggesvik scored a brace in the second half while Bolden got the Filipinas on the scoreboard early to take the full three points against their Southeast Asian rival and second place in Group E with their second win in three group stage matches.

    READ: Alex Eala, Niño Alcantara advance to Asiad mixed doubles semis

    The Filipinas also got a measure of revenge against Myanmar, which derailed their medal chance in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games with a 1-0 decision during the group stage in Phnom Penh.

    The victory marked another milestone for the Filipinas, who, after making a historic debut in the Fifa Women's World Cup, reached the knockout stage right in their first Asian Games campaign.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      They caught the last ticket in the quarterfinals by being the third-best second placer among four teams in the group stage.

      The Philippines, though, faces a major hurdle as it takes on defending champion Japan, the lone Asian team to reach the knockout stage of the Fifa Women’s World Cup. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday.

      North vs South

      North Korea and South Korea, which topped Groups D and E, respectively, face off in another quarterfinal, the winner of which will take on either Group B first-placer Chinese Taipei or Uzbekistan.

      Host China, which topped Group A, will face Thailand in the quarterfinals.

      Bolden was brought down inside the box, and scored the penalty kick herself in the 19th minute for an early Filipinas lead. Bolden also set up Eggesvik’s first goal of the match.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        Usually the recipient of Eggesvik’s precise balls that led to that historic goal in the World Cup against New Zealand, Bolden had a role reversal. Off a long free kick by Jessika Cowart, Bolden headed the ball to Eggesvik, who got a touch in the area to knock the goal in at the 60th.

        CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
        Watch Now

        Eggesvik scored again a minute later, this time from a lovely ball by fellow Norwegian-based teammate Meryll Serrano to make it 3-0.

        Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Watch Now
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: PFF/PWNT photo

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again