Eumir Marcial scores smashing KO win over Thai to reach Asiad semis

HANGZHOU - Eumir Marcial assured Team Philippines' of a bronze medal in Asian Games boxing after scoring a smashing knockout win over Weerapon JongJoho of Thailand in the men's 80kg class on Sunday night.

Marcial survived a standing eight-count in the opening round and proceeded to demolish the towering Thai with a solid right hook that sent him to the canvass with 14 seconds left in a thrilling quarterfinal match.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The rousing win sent the Filipino Olympic bronze medalist to the semifinals against Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria.

Ghousoon, a crowd favorite at the Hangzhou gymnasium, scored a 5-0 win over Shabbos Negmatulloev of Taijikistan in the other light-heavyweight quarterfinal bout.

“Kinabahan ako dun kasi unang-una lamang siya sa first round, na-standing eight-count ako,” said Marcial afterwards. “Hirap ako kasi sobrang tangkad.”

Indeed, the first minute of the opening round was an anxious moment for the Philippine side after Jongjoho, a bronze medal winner in the 2021 World Championship, connected on a straight right that wobbled Marcial, prompting the referee to give him a standing eight count.

But Marcial bid his time despite fully aware he’s trailing the three-round, three-minute match.

“Tinitignan ko yung oras. Sabi ko last one minute susubukan ko ito, ibibigay ko ang lahat. Yun lumabas yung resulta,” said a hollering Marcial.

The fight plan had Marcial perfectly setting up the Thai for that right hook.

“Close guard lang, tapos straight dito sa katawan and hook dito sa taas. Nagawa naman ni Eumir,” said coach Ronald Chavez. “Sabi ko makatama ka lang ng isang beses, mananalo tayo.”

Marcial did, and now he’s set for the semifinals slated on Wednesday

