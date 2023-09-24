Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 24
    Asian Games

    Eumir Marcial dominates Asiad foe in impressive light-heavyweight debut

    Marcial hardly loses edge in climb to light-heavyweight
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    eumir marcial asian games
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU – Eumir Marcial dominated his Mongolian opponent as the Philippine men’s boxing team went perfect on Sunday in the 19th Asian Games.

    The 27-year-old Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist scored a 5-0 win over Dalai Gadzorig to advance to the round-of-16 of the men’s 80 kg class.

    eumir marcial asian games

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Marcial is fighting as a light-heavyweight for the first time.

    His victory made it 2-for-2 for the men’s side as Mark Ashley Fajardo earlier took care of business in the 63.5 kg class by knocking out Dorji Wangdi of Bhutan in the first round.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again