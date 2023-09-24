Eumir Marcial dominates Asiad foe in impressive light-heavyweight debut

HANGZHOU – Eumir Marcial dominated his Mongolian opponent as the Philippine men’s boxing team went perfect on Sunday in the 19th Asian Games.

The 27-year-old Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist scored a 5-0 win over Dalai Gadzorig to advance to the round-of-16 of the men’s 80 kg class.

Marcial is fighting as a light-heavyweight for the first time.

His victory made it 2-for-2 for the men’s side as Mark Ashley Fajardo earlier took care of business in the 63.5 kg class by knocking out Dorji Wangdi of Bhutan in the first round.

