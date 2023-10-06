Eumir Marcial looks ahead to Paris Olympics after Asiad silver finish

HANGZHOU - It was the first Asian Games silver medal for Eumir Marcial.

Eumir Marcial looks ahead to Paris Olympics

But for him, he sees it as his passport to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Hindi lang silver ito. Ticket din ito papuntang Paris Olympics," said Marcial moments after losing the bout for the gold medal against Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke of China Thursday night.

"Sobrang proud ako dito."

Advancing to the final of the 80kg class already assured Marcial of gaining an Olympic spot as he eyes on improving the bronze medal he won during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Paris Olympiad won't be held until August next year, giving the Filipino pro boxer ample time to train and prepare.

"Marami akong time para maghanda at mag-prepare para sa Paris Olympics," he said.

Marcial is likely to cross paths again with Tuohetaerbieke in next year's Olympiad after absorbing a 5-0 loss at the hands of Chinese in the battle for the gold.

