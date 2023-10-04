Eumir Marcial admits almost giving up on Paris Olympic hope

HANGZHOU – Eumir Marcial can’t help but get emotional after earning a return ticket to next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Just when he thought he’ll no longer be able to compete again in sports’ biggest stage, here he was basking in the glory of being part again of the Philippine contingent to the 2024 Paris Games.

That became a reality on Wednesday when he advanced in the gold medal play of the men’s 80 kg class of the 19th Asian Games, scoring a second-round knockout of Syrian Ahmad Ghousoon in their semifinal match at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

Eumir Marcial looks back - then ahead

All along he never thought he’ll be able to have another shot at the Olympics after his original weight of 75 kg where he won a bronze medal in Tokyo, was suddenly scrapped.

“Wala na yung division ko sa Olympics, kaya sabi ko baka hindi na para sa akin itong Olympics,” said Marcial, who was fighting back tears during the post-fight interview.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He was ready instead to focus on his burgeoning pro career under Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions.

But his family prodded him, including wife Princess, to give the Olympics another shot.

“Sabi niya (Princess), ‘kaya mo yan, kung may pagkakataon ka gawin mo,” Marcial said in recalling the advice of her wife.

The opportunity came in the Asiad, which offered Olympic berths to a number of sports including boxing as it served as a qualifying meet.

Marcial decided to fight, move up in weight, and briefly put on hold his pro boxing career.

“Sa aking asawa, sa aking pamilya, sa mga kaibigan ko na naniniwala sa akin, nagpapasalamat ako,” said the Filipino southpaw.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also on his list to thank are Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino, ABAP (Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines) chairman Ricky Vargas, Pacquiao, and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

“Sila yung mga sumusuporta at naniniwala sa akin na kaya kong mag-Olympics,” said Marcial.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Indeed, the Zamboanga City native is bound for his second Olympic stint.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph