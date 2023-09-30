EJ Obiena gold lifts Team PH back to Top 20 in Asiad medal tally

HANGZHOU - Team Philippines won just a single medal on Saturday in the 19th Asian Games.

But truly, it was the color that mattered most.

World-rated EJ Obiena was the man of the hour for the Philippines after providing the country its first gold medal in the continental showpiece and giving inspiration to a campaign that, until today, was lacking in spark.

The 27-year-old Filipino did it in style, winning it all behind a new meet record of 5.90 meters to reign as the undisputed pole vault king in the region.

It was Philippine athletics' first gold 37 years after the late track sensation Lydia De Vega ran her way on top of the women's century dash during the 1986 Asiad in Seoul, Korea.

The lone gold came just as the day was coming to an end, but enough to catapult the country back in the Top 20 of the medal standings.

With a 1-1-6 medal haul, the Philippines jumped to No. 18 from 24th the previous day.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Host China remains solid on top of the medal tally a week into the competition with 114 gold, 68 silver, and 34 bronze medals.

Japan however, has risen to No. 2 by dislodging South Korea with its 28-38-39 total. The Sokors slipped to No. 3 with 27 golds, 29 silvers, and 54 bronzes.

At no. 4 is India with 10-14-14 and Uzbekistan at 5th with 10-11-16.

