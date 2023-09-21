Coming off ankle injury, Didal has eyes on the big prize in Asiad

HANGZHOU – Margielyn Didal is keeping her expectations of a back-to-back gold medal in skateboarding of the 19th Asian Games.

But like her jolly personality, the 24-year-old Cebu City native just wants to enjoy her stint and hopes for the best.

Despite almost a year of inactivity, the Filipina skateboarder returns to the Asiad and seeks to retain her title in the women’s street park category.

“I’m still like 11 months since a forced stop (injury), pero we had a training before coming here doon sa Thailand. So we’ll see how it feels,” said Didal, who arrived in this Chinese province on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Didal went down with an ankle injury October of last year while competing in the Red Bull Skate Levels in Brazil.

Recovery continues for the Filipina Olympian even with competitions in the skateboarding event set to start on Sunday.

“As of now focus (ako) sa recovery and building on getting comfy with my board,” Didal said.”

“Pero yung ano (goal is) be here, make the finals, and podium.”

