Rower Delgaco reaches Asiad medal round as Olympian Nievarez falls

HANGZHOU – Joanie Delgaco picked up the cudgels for heralded teammate Cris Nievarez as she advanced to the final of the women’s single sculls onFriday in the 19th Asian Games at the Fuyang Water Sports Center.

Delgaco, gold medal winner in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games as part of the lightweight double sculls, finished second in her semifinal heat behind Shiho Yonekawa of Japan, who ruled the 2,000-meter race in eight minutes and 6.32 seconds.

The Filipina clocked 8:18.30 followed by Hong Kong’s Wing Wun Leung (8:20.35).

Her shot at a possible gold comes in the wake of Nievares, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, failing to reach the final of the men’s single sculls.

Nievarez was beaten by Balraj Panwar of India for the last final berth in their semis heat. The Indian rower came in at 7:22.22, while the Filipino was three seconds slower at 7:25.65.

Liang Zhang of China topped the heat with the fastest time of 7:12.77 followed by Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan at 7:12.77.

The Philippine Rowing Association (PRA) under president Patrick Gregorio is hoping for at least a podium finish for the 25-year-old Delgaco.

“The job is not finished. She’ll relax for the opening ceremony, but she will remain focused for the final,” said PRA secretary-general Magnum Membrere in a statement.

The final is slated on Monday where Anna Prakaten (Uzbekistan), Liu Ruiqi (China), and Huang Yi Tin (Chinese Taipei) also advanced.

