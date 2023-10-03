Chinese Taipei ousts Japan, meets Jordan in Asian Games semis

CHINESE Taipei advanced to the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball after beating Japan, 85-66, on Tuesday in Hangzhou.

Lin Ting Chien had 28 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists as Chinese Taipei arranged a semifinal duel with Jordan on Wednesday.

Gilas Pilipinas and China will battle in the other semifinal pairing.

Chinese Taipei ousted Japan, which didn’t send its Fiba Basketball World Cup team that finished as the best team in Asia that enabled the team to qualify directly to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ahmad Al Dwairi had 16 points, Sami Bazi had 15 points on 5-of-8 from threes as Jordan defeated Saudi Arabia, 76-57.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points for Jordan, which led by as many as 29 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

