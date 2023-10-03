China beats Korea to earn semis berth against Gilas Pilipinas

CHINA arranged a semifinal duel with the Philippines following its 84-70 victory over South Korea on Tuesday at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The host country leaned on Du Runwang and Hu Jinqiu to set up a Final Four clash with Gilas Pilipinas on Wednesday, 8 p.m. at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Du had 16 points and six rebounds, while Hu had 14 points and seven rebounds for China after it led by as many as 24 points in the contest.

Korea was relegated to the classification round for fifth to eighth place where they will play against Iran on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Ra Guna, the former PBA import also known as Ricardo Ratliffe, had 14 points and seven rebounds for Korea in the loss.

