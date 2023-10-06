China salvages Asiad bronze after win over Chinese Taipei

CHINA salvaged a bronze medal after a 101-73 win over Chinese Taipei on Friday in the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball in Hangzhou.

Cui Yongxi scored 20 points while Zhao Rui had 17 points for China, which salvaged a medal after a stunning defeat to Gilas Pilipinas, 77-76, in a semifinal where they squandered a 20-point lead.

The loss against the Philippines was met by criticism from Chinese basketball fans as well as by the media.

Lin Ting Chien added 20 points for Chinese Taipei as it finished fourth in the tournament.

