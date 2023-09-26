Carlo Paalam dominates foe in rousing debut at featherweight

HANGZHOU – Carlo Paalam hardly lost a step despite the added weight, pulling off a dominant win against Mohammad Jajeh Abu of Jordan in the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist was hardly intimidated by his taller opponent and proceeded to hack out a 5-0 win in the men’s 57 kg class.

“Sobrang tangkad niya sa akin, kaya nag-stick lang ako sa game plan namin ng mga coaches ko,” he said.

Paalam went up in weight after his success fighting at 54 kg where he also won an Asian gold medal apart from the silver he bagged in Tokyo.

But the Filipino boxer appeared to have quickly settle down as proved by the outcome of his bout against Abu.

Apart from winning a gold in the quadrennial meet, Paalam is also eyeing a return to the Olympics as the Asiad serves as qualifier to next year’s Paris Olympiad.

“Pagsikapan ko talaga na makapunta sa Paris. Gawin ang best every laban. Baguhan ako sa timbang na ito, so mabigat at malakas ang galaw dito,” he said.

Paalam’s victory had three members of the men’s team advancing to the next round including fellow Olympian Eumir Marcial and Asiad newcomer Mark Ashley Fajardo.

