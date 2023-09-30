Masterful Carlo Paalam stays in the hunt for Asiad gold medal

HANGZHOU - Carlo Paalam remained on track for an Olympic return and a gold medal in the 19th Asian Games as he outclassed a game Uulu Munarbek Seiitbek of Kyrgyzstan Saturday at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medal winner hacked out a 4-1 decision against Seiitbek in an action-packed bout at 57kg to book a berth in the quarterfinals.

Paalam described Seiitbek as a 'smart fighter' who used his height and reach advantage to make the back-and-forth fight a competitive one before a huge weekend crowd.

“Matalino ring maglaro. Ginagamit yung tangkad at experience niya,” the Filipino said of his lanky opponent, a bronze medal winner in this year’s World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. “Dun kami nagbe-based sa skill at sa style. Matalino talaga.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Filipino coach Ronald Chavez considers Seiitbek among the top contenders at featherweight.

"Itong nakalaban niya, legit talagang 57 (kg) yan. Nag-bronze nga yan sa World (Championship)," he said.

Along with light-heavyweight Eumir Marcial, Paalam is now one of two remaining Filipino pugs still in contention for the gold and a shot of making it to the Paris Olympics next year.

But the quarterfinals will be a huge challenge for Paalam.

Reigning world champion Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan will be the Filipino's opponent in the next round after the Uzbek scored a unanimous decision against Nguyen Van Duong of Vietnam, 5-0, in the other Round-of-16 match.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 23-year-old Khalokov bagged the 57kg gold in the Tashkent World Championship and the Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan last year.

“Halos lahat sila sa division namin malalakas,” said Paalam.

The quarterfinal round is set on Tuesday.

