Blu Girls fall short of podium after one-run defeat to Chinese Taipei

THE Philippines suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Chinese Taipei to miss the podium in the 19th Asian Games women’s softball competitions at the Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Culture Center on Monday.

The Blu Girls finished fourth for the third straight time in the Asiad, but this was the closest the team got to a medal over that stretch.

The game ended with a base-running miscue by the Blu Girls. Alaiza Talisik slammed a two-out, bases-loaded single off relief pitcher Chiu An Ju to score Mary Joy Maguad to cut the deficit to a run. But Skylynne Ellazar was caught off second base on the same sequence and was tagged out to end the match.

The Blu Girls were left in tears after a match that saw them score first at the top of the third inning after Danica Aquino reached home on an error.

But Chinese Taipei responded in the bottom half of the third on an RBI double by Lin Feng Chen, who then gave her team the lead in the fifth on a two-run home run.

Blu Girls waste chance

The Philippines also had a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the sixth inning but Danica Aquino struck out to end the side.

The Blu Girls reached the super round or the medal matches after it finished second in Group B with a 2-1 win-loss record following shutout victories over Thailand and South Korea where they scored a total of 16 runs.

The Philippines went winless in the super round with defeats to China, Japan, and Chinese Taipei, but still had a shot at the bronze on Monday against Chinese Taipei.

