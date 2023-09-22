Bambol expects men to do their share in quest for Asiad gold medals

HANGZHOU – Will the men be the ones to deliver this time?

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino thinks male athletes from the total of 395 sent by Team Philippines will be the ones to deliver the gold medals for the country in the 19th Asian Games.

Not to discredit the country’s female bets, but Tolentino is banking on pole vaulter EJ Obiena and a slew of others to deliver the goods.

“Baka bumawi ang mga lalaki natin,” said Tolentino on the eve of the opening of the biggest Asiad in history. “We have EJ Obiena, Eumir Marcial in boxing, sa golf meron tayong magaling (Clyde Mondilla), and those in Esports."

Five years ago in Palembang, Indonesia, an all-female group led by Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz steered the country to a four-gold medal haul for its best finish since the 2006 edition in Doha, Qatar.

Along with Diaz (weightlifting), other gold medalists include Margielyn Didal (skateboard), Yuka Saso (golf individual), and the trio of Saso, Lois Kaye Go, and Bianca Pagdanganan (team golf).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Tolentino is certain the Filipino athletes are capable of equaling the same gold output, with every help coming from Diaz and Co.

“Minimum of four golds. OK na yun,” said the POC chief, who is also the mayor of Tagaytay City.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph