Asian Games boxing: John Marvin wins, Mark Ashley Fajardo loses

HANGZHOU – It’s a win-some, lose-some moment for the Philippine boxing team in the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday.

John Marvin came through with a smashing knockout in the men’s 92 kg class, while Mark Ashley Fajardo suffered a contrasting fate in the 63.5 kg division as action in the ring resumed at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

John Marvin Asian Games results

The 30-year-old English-Filipino made short work of Nepal’s Rabin after scoring an RSC (Referee Stopped Contest) with 55 seconds in the second round of their heavyweight match.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The victory shoved Marvin, a gold medal winner as a light-heavyweight during the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, in the quarterfinals.

Fajardo though, was left behind as he absorbed a 5-0 lopsided loss against Wang Xiangyang of China, who advanced in the Round of 16 of the men’s 63.5 kg.

He now joins Olympian Irish Magno, Aira Villegas, and Aaron Jude Bado as among the early casualties of the 10-man boxing team.

On Thursday, two of the last three Filipino boxers in Riza Pasuit and Marjon Pianar make their respective debuts in the continental showpiece.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pasuit will have her hands full against Somnuek Thanaya of Thailand in the women’s 60 kg class, while Pianar, who drew an early bye, takes on Muydinkhujaev Asadkhuja of Uzbekistan in the men’s 71 kg class.

Olympic silver medal winner Nesthy Petecio climbs the ring for the first time on Friday against top see Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph